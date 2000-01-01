Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd is a clinical-stage company that is focused on gene therapy for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its pipeline for the treatment of debilitating diseases, including Parkinson's disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis. It currently has three clinical-stage programs which include AXO-Lenti-PD program for Parkinson's disease, AXO-AAV-GM1 program for GM1 gangliosidosis, and AXO-AAV-GM1 program for GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases).Axovant Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of dementia.