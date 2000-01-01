Company Profile

AXT Inc is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials. The company provides alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, including compound and single element substrates. It's compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous or gallium with arsenic. Geographically firm has its business presence across the region of Europe, Taiwan, China, North America and the Asia Pacific of which China derives maximum revenue to the company.AXT Inc is a developer and producer of high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates known as wafers. It provides such alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, compound, and substrates.