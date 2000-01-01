AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AXTI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AXTI
- Market Cap$114.310m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AXTI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINUS00246W1036
Company Profile
AXT Inc is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials. The company provides alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, including compound and single element substrates. It's compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous or gallium with arsenic. Geographically firm has its business presence across the region of Europe, Taiwan, China, North America and the Asia Pacific of which China derives maximum revenue to the company.AXT Inc is a developer and producer of high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates known as wafers. It provides such alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, compound, and substrates.