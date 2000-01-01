Aya Gold & Silver Inc (TSE:AYA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AYA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AYA
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:AYA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA05466C1095
Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.Maya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mining properties. The corporation currently has only one operating segment which is mineral exploration, evaluation and development.