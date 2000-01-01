Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AYLA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AYLA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AYLA
- Market Cap$182.060m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AYLA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS05465V1089
Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. The company's current portfolio of product candidates, AL101 and AL102, targets the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors. Its product candidate, AL101, is being developed as a potent, selective, injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, or GSI. It is also developing AL101 for the treatment of T-ALL, an aggressive, rare form of T-cell specific leukemia.