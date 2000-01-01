Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)
Company Info - AYTU
- Market Cap$174.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AYTU
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0547548745
Company Profile
Aytu BioPharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing novel products addressing patient needs. The company markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large therapeutic markets. The primary care portfolio includes Natesto, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone, ZolpiMist, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and Tuzistra XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes AcipHex Sprinkle, Cefaclor, Karbinal ER, and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor.Aytu BioScience Inc is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. It focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility.