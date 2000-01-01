Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)

North American company
Market Info - AYTU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AYTU

  • Market Cap$174.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AYTU
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0547548745

Company Profile

Aytu BioPharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing novel products addressing patient needs. The company markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large therapeutic markets. The primary care portfolio includes Natesto, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone, ZolpiMist, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and Tuzistra XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes AcipHex Sprinkle, Cefaclor, Karbinal ER, and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor.Aytu BioScience Inc is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. It focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility.

