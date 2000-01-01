AZ Leasing SpA (EURONEXT:MLAZL)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLAZL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINIT0004812258
Company Profile
AZ Leasing provides leasing services for small and medium-sized businesses. The Group offers microleasing of movable assets, mostly instrumental, and intangible assets such as patents, trademarks, software and among others.