Azarga Metals Corp (TSX:AZR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AZR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AZR

  • Market CapCAD5.610m
  • SymbolTSX:AZR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05478A1093

Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It is also engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Russia. The company’s project consists of Unkur project and Kuriskova uranium project.

Latest AZR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .