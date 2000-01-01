Azarga Uranium Corp Class A (TSE:AZZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AZZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AZZ
- Market CapCAD37.920m
- SymbolTSE:AZZ
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA05477Y1088
Company Profile
Azarga Uranium Corp is an integrated uranium exploration and development company. The company controls uranium properties located in the United States of America and in the Kyrgyz Republic.