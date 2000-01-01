Azarga Uranium Corp Class A (TSE:AZZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AZZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AZZ

  • Market CapCAD37.920m
  • SymbolTSE:AZZ
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05477Y1088

Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp is an integrated uranium exploration and development company. The company controls uranium properties located in the United States of America and in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Latest AZZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .