Company Profile

Azkoyen SA designs, manufactures, and sells technological solutions for payment systems, vending machines, security systems, and access control. It operates through Time and Security, Payment Systems, and Vending Machines segments. The Time and Security segment develops and produces time recording and access control systems, as well as security software and hardware systems. Payment Systems segment provides coin hoppers, coin payment and recycling systems, bill validators, coin validators, coges engines, telemetry systems, cashless coin changers, and cashlogy systems under the Azkoyen Payment Technologies, Coges, and Cashlogy brands. The Vending Machines segment offers vending machines for tobacco, coffee and other hot drinks, cold drinks, and snacks under the Azkoyen and Coffetek brands.Azkoyen SA is engaged in manufacturing and selling automatic vending machines for food and drink. It is specialised in developing and installing the latest payment systems and coin selectors for the vending, public telephone and game machine sectors.