Azorean-Aquatic Technologies SA (EURONEXT:MLAAT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLAAT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLAAT

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLAAT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINPTAZR0AM0006

Company Profile

Azorean-Aquatic Technologies SA provides solutions to produce instruments and autonomous robots for different market segments from leisure to business and scientific exploration. Its product includes Ziphius.

Latest MLAAT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .