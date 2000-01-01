Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS)

APAC company
Market Info - AZS

Company Info - AZS

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:AZS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AZS2

Company Profile

Azure Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company focusing on precious and base metal projects in northern Mexico. The company's project includes Oposura a high grade, sulphide-hosted, zinc- lead-silver deposits located in Mexico. Sara Alicia is a high grade gold-cobalt project. Its Alacran projects host the Mesa de Plata deposits and Loma Bonita deposits in Mexico.

