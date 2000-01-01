AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AZRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AZRX
- Market Cap$25.340m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AZRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS05502L1052
Company Profile
AzurRx BioPharma Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its products under development includes MS1819 and AZ1101.