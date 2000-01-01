Company Profile

AZZ Inc is a United States-based company that provides various industrial solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services. The company operates through two segments, namely Energy and Metal Coating. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. This segment's product portfolio comprises switchgear, electrical enclosures, bus ducts, explosion proof, and other equipment and services. The Metal Coatings Segment provides hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the American domestic market.