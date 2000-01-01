AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AZZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AZZ
- Market Cap$686.170m
- SymbolNYSE:AZZ
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0024741045
Company Profile
AZZ Inc is a United States-based company that provides various industrial solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services. The company operates through two segments, namely Energy and Metal Coating. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. This segment's product portfolio comprises switchgear, electrical enclosures, bus ducts, explosion proof, and other equipment and services. The Metal Coatings Segment provides hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the American domestic market.AZZ Inc is a provider of specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. The Company's business segments are Energy and Metal Coating.