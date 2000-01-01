B Riley Principal Merger Corp II Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:BMRG)

North American company
Market Info - BMRG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMRG

  • Market Cap$254.760m
  • SymbolNYSE:BMRG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05600U1060

Company Profile

B Riley Principal Merger Corp II is a blank check company.

Latest BMRG news

