B & S International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1705)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - 1705

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1705

  • Market CapHKD248.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1705
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG1535R1056

Company Profile

B & S International Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of food and beverage products including sweets and candies, biscuits, instant drink powders, dried meat products, and condiments. The company provides catering services.

Latest 1705 news

