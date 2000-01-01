B2Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSE:BTO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BTO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BTO
- Market CapCAD6.755bn
- SymbolTSE:BTO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA11777Q2099
Company Profile
B2Gold Corp is a gold mining company, with five operating mines and numerous exploration projects across four continents in various countries, including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, and Burkina Faso. The company's reportable operating segments include its mining operations and development projects, namely the Limon, Libertad, Masbate, and Otjikoto mines, and the Fekola, Gramalote, and Kiaka projects. The other mineral properties segment consists of the company's interests in mineral properties that are at various stages of exploration.B2Gold Corp is a Vancouver-based gold producer with five operating mines, one in Mali, one inNamibia, one in the Philippines and two in Nicaragua and a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets.