B2Gold Corp (AMEX:BTG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BTG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BTG

  • Market Cap$3.773bn
  • SymbolAMEX:BTG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA11777Q2099

Company Profile

B2Gold Corp is a Vancouver-based gold producer with five operating mines, one in Mali, one inNamibia, one in the Philippines and two in Nicaragua and a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets.

Latest BTG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .