Company Profile

B3 Consulting Group AB is a Sweden based consultancy company which help businesses to streamline their IT operations by developing their technology, processes, strategies, and organization. The company has expertise in fields such as IT management, systems development, databases, telecommunications solutions, healthcare, infrastructure and cloud solutions, testing and quality management, and digital channels.B3 Consulting Group AB, formerly B3IT Management AB is an IT-consulting and management company. The Company offer its services to Banking, Finance, Insurance, Financial Consulting, and Healthcare sector.