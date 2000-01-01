B90 Holdings (LSE:B90)

UK company
Market Info - B90

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - B90

  • Market Cap£8.050m
  • SymbolLSE:B90
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00BYT32K14

Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC is engaged in offering online Sportsbook and Casino products as well as marketing activities for other online gaming companies.Veltyco Group PLC is a marketing firm engaged in the gaming, binary options, and lottery business. It enters into marketing agreements with platform operators mainly from British Virgin Islands and the Isle of Man.

