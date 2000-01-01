Baader Bank AG. (XETRA:BWB)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BWB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BWB
- Market Cap€52.020m
- SymbolXETRA:BWB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINDE0005088108
Company Profile
Baader Bank AG. is an investment bank in Germany trading with financial instruments. Its business line includes Market Making; Banking Services; Capital Markets; Asset Management Services; Multi Asset Brokerage and Research. The company's majority of profit is derived from net trading income and net commission income.Baader Bank AG. is an investment bank in Germany trading with financial instruments. The company provides its services in market making and investment banking. Its majority of profit is derived from net trading income and net commission income.