Company Profile

Baader Bank AG. is an investment bank in Germany trading with financial instruments. Its business line includes Market Making; Banking Services; Capital Markets; Asset Management Services; Multi Asset Brokerage and Research. The company's majority of profit is derived from net trading income and net commission income.Baader Bank AG. is an investment bank in Germany trading with financial instruments. The company provides its services in market making and investment banking. Its majority of profit is derived from net trading income and net commission income.