Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC is a British engineering company specializing in construction and decommissions of nuclear power plants and submarines; maintenance support; fleet management for aviation, marine, and land; and provision of technical training and emergency services. The company's operating segment include Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. It generates maximum revenue from the Marine segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia and Rest of World.Babcock International Group PLC is a British engineering support services company. It is engaged in providing support to defence, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors in the United Kingdom and overseas.