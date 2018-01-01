Babylon Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:BBLN) Share Price

BBLN
Babylon Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Healthcare
Health Information Services
Company Profile
Babylon Holdings Ltd is a digital-first, value-based care company. It provides access to its digital platform to customers including health plans, enterprises that offer its platform to its employees, and directly to private users. Its clinical services offering is tailored to its customers' needs and includes access to its full range of digital care tools, including its app-based Digital Suite.
NYSE:BBLN
JE00BLB56359
USD
