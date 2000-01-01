Babylon Pump & Power Ltd (ASX:BPP)
Company Info - BPP
- Market CapAUD14.540m
- SymbolASX:BPP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BPP7
Company Profile
Babylon Pump & Power Ltd is engaged in providing pump and power solutions. The company offers specialized equipment rental and diesel engine maintenance services to the resource maintenance sector.