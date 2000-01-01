Bacanora Lithium (LSE:BCN)
Market Info - BCN
Company Info - BCN
- Market Cap£74.140m
- SymbolLSE:BCN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD20C246
Company Profile
Bacanora Lithium PLC is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Sonora Lithium projec, Magdalena Borate Project and Zinnwald Lithium project.