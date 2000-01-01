Company Profile

Bachem Holding AG is a Switzerland-based biochemical company that provides services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. It focuses on the process development and manufacturing of peptides and organic molecules as active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as on the development of biochemical products for research purposes. The group markets its product under the Bachem and Clinalfa brands. The business of the firm can be seen booming across the market of Switzerland, USA, Austria, Great Britain, Germany and internationally and it generates revenue through the sale of the product.