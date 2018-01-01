Backblaze Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BLZE) Share Price

BLZE
Backblaze Inc Class A
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
Company Profile
Backblaze Inc provides cloud storage services. The company offers services such as Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. It is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases including backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection and Backblaze Computer Backup automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.
