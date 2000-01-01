Company Profile

Bactiguard Holding AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development of solutions for preventing of device-related healthcare-associated infections. Its technology is based on the Bactiguard Infection Protection (BIP), a thin coating permanently bound to the surface of medical devices. It consists of the noble metals: gold, palladium, and silver, which reduces the adhesion of bacteria to the coated surfaces. The products offered by the company include Infection Prevention Foley Catheter Infection Prevention Central Venous Catheter Infection Prevention Endotracheal Tube.