Company Profile

Badger Daylighting is a Canada-based company that provides nondestructive hydrovac excavation services based on its core technology, the Badger Hydrovac System. The Badger Hydrovac System is an excavation unit that is used primarily for digging in areas with buried pipes and cables. Through its hydrovac vacuum truck fleet, the company provides excavation services to its customers across the United States and Canada, primarily contractors, engineers, and facility owners in the oil and gas, power, municipal, transportation, industrial, and commercial construction industries. The company generates all its sales from the North American market.Badger Daylighting Ltd is a provider of non-destructive hydrovac excavation services through two methods: Badger Corporate locations and Operating Partners. The company’s technology, Badger Hydrovac System, is a truck-mounted hydrovac excavation unit.