Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BMI
- Market Cap$1.385bn
- SymbolNYSE:BMI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0565251081
Company Profile
Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Badger's product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). It derives most of its revenues from the United States.Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating liquid flow measurement and control technologies. It serves water utilities, municipalities and commercial and industrial customers.