Bagir Group Ltd (LSE:BAGR)

UK company
Market Info - BAGR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BAGR

  • Market Cap£2.100m
  • SymbolLSE:BAGR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011317216

Company Profile

Bagir Group Ltd is a tailoring provider engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of men and women’s tailored fashions. The company markets its suits, jackets, and trousers under retail private brands.

