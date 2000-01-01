Baguio Green Group Ltd (SEHK:1397)
- Market CapHKD153.550m
- SymbolSEHK:1397
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINKYG0697N1007
Baguio Green Group Ltd is an industrial cleaning corporation. It provides environmental service including cleaning services, landscaping services, pest management services and waste management and recycling services.