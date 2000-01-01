Baguio Green Group Ltd (SEHK:1397)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1397

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1397

  • Market CapHKD153.550m
  • SymbolSEHK:1397
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0697N1007

Company Profile

Baguio Green Group Ltd is an industrial cleaning corporation. It provides environmental service including cleaning services, landscaping services, pest management services and waste management and recycling services.

Latest 1397 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .