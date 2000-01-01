BAIC Motor Corp Ltd H (SEHK:1958)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1958
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1958
- Market CapHKD63.497bn
- SymbolSEHK:1958
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001TJ4
Company Profile
BAIC Motor Corp Ltd is engaged in designing, development, manufacturing and selling of passenger vehicle in China. The company also offers related services and auto parts and components.