BAIC Motor Corp Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1958) Share Price

Company Profile

Based in Beijing, China, BAIC is a provincial state-owned enterprise that manufactures passenger vehicles (PV) and automotive components. The majority of BAIC's revenue and operating profits come from joint ventures with Mercedes Benz and Hyundai. The firm also manufactures and sells its own vehicles under the Beijing Brand.BAIC Motor Corp Ltd is engaged in designing, development, manufacturing and selling of passenger vehicle in China. The company also offers related services and auto parts and components.