Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BIDU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BIDU

  • Market Cap$33.782bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BIDU
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0567521085

Company Profile

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with mid-70s mobile traffic share in the search market. The firm generates 86% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.Baidu Inc is one of the world's leading Chinese-language Internet search engine. The company through its website primarily serves over 0.8 million advertisers which include small and medium-size businesses.

Latest BIDU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .