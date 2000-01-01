Baidu Inc ADR (SGX:K3SD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - K3SD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - K3SD
- Market Cap$43.898bn
- SymbolSGX:K3SD
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS0567521085
Company Profile
Baidu Inc is one of the world's leading Chinese-language Internet search engine. The company through its website primarily serves over 0.8 million advertisers which include small and medium-size businesses.