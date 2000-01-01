Company Profile

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with mid-70s mobile traffic share in the search market. The firm generates 86% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.Baidu Inc is one of the world's leading Chinese-language Internet search engine. The company through its website primarily serves over 0.8 million advertisers which include small and medium-size businesses.