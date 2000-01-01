Company Profile

Bains de Mer Monaco is engaged in the gaming, hotel and leasing Industry. The Gaming sector combines the gaming table and slot machine operations at the Monte-Carlo Casino, the Cafe de Paris Casino, the Sun Casino, the Bay Casino, and the Rascasse. The Hotel sector includes all the accommodation and catering activities, the therapy and spa-centre and all the related hotel services provided in its establishments. The Leasing sector combines leasing activities of boutiques, office space and the hotel residence activities of the Monte-Carlo Bay and Balmoral. Bains derives the majority of revenue from the Hotel sector.Bains de Mer Monaco is engaged in the gaming, hotel and leasing Industry. The company offers accommodation, catering, and other related hotel services. It also provides property for leasing purposes.