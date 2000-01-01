Baker Hughes Co Class A (XETRA:68V)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 68V

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 68V

  • Market Cap€22.784bn
  • SymbolXETRA:68V
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05722G1004

Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Co is a fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. The company offers the full spectrum of services to oil and gas companies, from upstream to downstream.

Latest 68V news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .