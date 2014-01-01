Company Profile

Balchem manufactures ingredients, nutrients, and chemicals for a wide variety of industries, including human nutrition, animal nutrition, and industrial applications. The company offers a wide variety of product lines, with some highly customized and others commodity-oriented. After the 2014 acquisition of SensoryEffects, the human nutrition and health segment now generates the largest share of companywide revenue and profits.Balchem Corp is a chemical manufacturer. It develops and sells chemical based ingredients for the food and pharmaceutical industries.