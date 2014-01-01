Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCPC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCPC
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BCPC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS0576652004
Company Profile
Balchem manufactures ingredients, nutrients, and chemicals for a wide variety of industries, including human nutrition, animal nutrition, and industrial applications. The company offers a wide variety of product lines, with some highly customized and others commodity-oriented. After the 2014 acquisition of SensoryEffects, the human nutrition and health segment now generates the largest share of companywide revenue and profits.Balchem Corp is a chemical manufacturer. It develops and sells chemical based ingredients for the food and pharmaceutical industries.