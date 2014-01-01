Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BCPC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BCPC

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BCPC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0576652004

Company Profile

Balchem manufactures ingredients, nutrients, and chemicals for a wide variety of industries, including human nutrition, animal nutrition, and industrial applications. The company offers a wide variety of product lines, with some highly customized and others commodity-oriented. After the 2014 acquisition of SensoryEffects, the human nutrition and health segment now generates the largest share of companywide revenue and profits.Balchem Corp is a chemical manufacturer. It develops and sells chemical based ingredients for the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Latest BCPC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .