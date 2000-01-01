Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:BMM)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BMM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMM

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:BMM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000157455

Company Profile

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd is focused on the early-stage exploration through to the development of borate and associated lithium in the Balkans. Its projects comprise the Rekovac, Dobrinja, and Pranjani Lithium-Borate Projects which are located within the Republic of Serbia.

Latest BMM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .