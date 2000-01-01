Company Profile

Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company remains focused on both cost reductions associated with its acquisition of Rexam, and on pivoting toward faster-growing emerging-market economies in beverage cans. Ball maintains a small presence in both the North American food can market and the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment.Ball Corp is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company primarily serves the North American food can market with its packaging products and the US defense industry by offering various components used in the space mission.