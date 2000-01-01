Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL)
North American company
Market Cap: $21.033bn
Symbol: NYSE:BLL
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
Sector: Packaging And Containers
- Currency
ISIN: US0584981064
Company Profile
Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company remains focused on both cost reductions associated with its acquisition of Rexam, and on pivoting toward faster-growing emerging-market economies in beverage cans. Ball maintains a small presence in both the North American food can market and the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment.Ball Corp is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company primarily serves the North American food can market with its packaging products and the US defense industry by offering various components used in the space mission.