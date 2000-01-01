Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong Inc is a holding company. The company and its subsidiaries design and install technology solutions for a broad range of applications including digital projection and digital signage. It also develops and delivers out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; and manufactures custom and pro-AV projection screens. The company has three operating segments namely Strong Entertainment, Convergent and Strong Outdoor. It generates maximum revenue from the Strong Entertainment segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Canada, China, Mexico, Latin America, Europe, Asia (excluding China) and Other Countries.Ballantyne Strong Inc designs, integrates and installs technology solutions for applications; develops and delivers out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufactures projection screens & lighting products; and provides managed services.