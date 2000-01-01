Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is a clean energy growth company. The company is engaged in proton exchange membrane fuel cell development and commercialization. The company's main business is the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on motive power (material handling and buses) and stationary power (back-up power, supplemental power, and distributed generation). A fuel cell is an environmentally clean electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel with oxygen (from the air) to produce electricity. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China and also has a presence in Germany; Belgium; Japan; Denmark; the UK and other countries.Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on commercial stage and development stage markets.