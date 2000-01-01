Ballymore Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:BMR)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BMR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BMR
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:BMR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000156796
Company Profile
Ballymore Resources Ltd is an exploration and development company. It has a portfolio of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc targets. Its assets are the Dittmer project, the Ruddygore project, and the Ravenswood project.