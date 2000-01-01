Company Profile

Ballys Corp, formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc operates in the casino industry. The company owns gaming and racing facilities, including slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company operates in five segments namely, Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs and Mile High USA, which have been aggregated into the following three reportable segments: Rhode Island; Delaware; and Biloxi. Majority of the revenue is derived from the gaming operations.Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and manages three casinos, two in Rhode Island and one in Mississippi, as well as a Colorado horse race track that possesses 13 OTB licenses.