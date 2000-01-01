Company Profile

Balmoral Resources Ltd is an exploration stage mining exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Canada. The principal focus of the company's exploration activities are the properties comprising its Detour Trend Project in Quebec.Balmoral Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in acquisition, exploration & development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Martiniere, Fenelon, Grasset, Harri, Detour East, N2 project and Northshore.