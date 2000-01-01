Baloise Holding AG Ordinary Shares (SIX:BALN)
Baloise Holding AG is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including nonlife, life, banking, and other activities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by its life segment. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Switzerland, followed by Germany and Belgium. The company's strategy centers on a customer-oriented focus. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.Baloise Holding AG along with its subsidiaries, provides insurance & pension solutions to individual & corporate customers. It provides life, health, accident, property, Fire, Marine & transportation insurance.