Balta Group NV (EURONEXT:BALTA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BALTA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BALTA
- Market Cap€96.330m
- SymbolEURONEXT:BALTA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBE0974314461
Company Profile
Balta Group NV is an European manufacturers of soft flooring, including rugs for the consumer home furnishing market, broadloom and carpet tiles for the residential and commercial markets. Its segments are Rugs, Residential, Commercial, Non-Woven.