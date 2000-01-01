Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2293)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2293

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2293

  • Market CapHKD416.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2293
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG072191011

Company Profile

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd is a provider of healthcare staffing solution services in Hong Kong. The Company's services comprise of institutional staffing solution services and private nursing staffing services.

Latest 2293 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .