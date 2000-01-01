Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2293)
Company Info - 2293
- Market CapHKD416.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2293
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG072191011
Company Profile
Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd is a provider of healthcare staffing solution services in Hong Kong. The Company's services comprise of institutional staffing solution services and private nursing staffing services.