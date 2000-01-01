Company Profile

Bambuser AB provides technology for interactive mobile live video streaming. Its technology platform Iris enables app developers to incorporate live video broadcasting in their applications via a suite of SDKs, APIs and libraries for multiple platforms. The company provides solution through news, media, social apps, drones, live events.