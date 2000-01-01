Bambuser AB (OMX:BUSER)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BUSER
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BUSER
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:BUSER
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINSE0009663834
Company Profile
Bambuser AB provides technology for interactive mobile live video streaming. Its technology platform Iris enables app developers to incorporate live video broadcasting in their applications via a suite of SDKs, APIs and libraries for multiple platforms. The company provides solution through news, media, social apps, drones, live events.Bambuser AB provides technology for interactive mobile live video streaming. Its technology platform Iris enables app developers to incorporate live video broadcasting in their applications via a suite of SDKs, APIs and libraries for multiple platforms.